The Simms top 40 countdown, No. 3: Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

From the middle of the 2010 season through the 2018 season, Aaron Rodgers ranked in the estimation of Chris Simms as the top quarterback in all of football. Now, after a 2019 season that saw the Packers go 13-3, Rodgers has dropped from No. 1 to No. 3.

Yes, somehow, Simms has relegated Rodgers to the No. 3 spot on the former NFL quarterback’s annual list of the top 40 quarterbacks in all of football.

Simms and I talked through the reasoning for the reduction on Wednesday’s PFT Live. The mobility was a bit reduced. The fastball wasn’t quite as fast.

But Aaron Rodgers still No. 3. Which isn’t bad. And he has plenty of motivation to get back to No. 1, given the team’s decision to make Jordan Love a first-round pick.