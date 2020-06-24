The Simms top 40 countdown, No. 4: Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

He took the league by storm as a rookie, before suffering a torn ACL. By the time he returned, Patrick Mahomes was taking the league by storm. Last year, Lamar Jackson was taking the league by storm. Through it all, Deshaun Watson quietly and steadily has become one of the best quarterbacks in all of football.

He’s good enough to land at No. 4 on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown.

Watson, a franchise quarterback who has shown every indication that he will be for years to come, has become everything that he was expected to be — and then some — in the NFL. The problem is that Mahomes has blown everyone else away, making it hard for Watson to get the notice he should.

He nevertheless should. The test comes this year, with receiver DeAndre Hopkins gone. As explained in the attached video (i.e., please watch the attached video), the trade that sent Hopkins to Arizona could actually make Watson better by leaving him without a security blanket and forcing him to work through his progressions faster (and stick with them) instead of extending the play and waiting for Hopkins to spring open.