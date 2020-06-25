George Preston Marshall’s granddaughter says to stop honoring him, change team name

Getty Images

The granddaughter of George Preston Marshall is glad her grandfather’s legacy is being challenged.

Jordan Wright, who grew up going to Washington games when her grandfather owned the team, had no idea at the time that Marshall was a racist who fought integration in the NFL and personally decided to give the Washington team a name that dictionaries define as a racial slur. She told the Washington Post she wasn’t the least bit disappointed to see the memorial to her grandfather taken down outside RFK Stadium.

“No, not at all — not one damn bit,” she said. “I was glad to see it come down. It’s past time to see it go.”

Wright also says the team’s current owner, Dan Snyder, should change the name that her grandfather gave the franchise in 1933.