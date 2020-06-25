Gregg Williams wants Jamal Adams to feel good about being a Jet

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams has made no secret that he wants to be traded, but defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is planning to have Adams on his squad this year.

Williams told reporters today that he loves coaching Adams, wants to continue coaching Adams, and wants to Adams to feel how much the team values him.

“I want him to feel good about being here,” Williams said.

Williams said he thinks Adams has the potential to be an all-time great, Hall of Fame player, and he hopes everything gets resolved so that he has that career with the Jets.

For his part, Adams has given every indication that he’s unhappy with the Jets and wants to go elsewhere. Of course, if the Jets were to give him the contract he wants, Adams might suddenly find himself happy to be a Jet again. If the Jets refuse to trade Adams and also refuse to give him a raise, Adams might not be happy, but Williams will still be happy to coach him.