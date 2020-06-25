Hall of Fame also postpones September ceremony

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced earlier Thursday that Enshrinement Weekend was postponed to 2021. It was left unclear whether the “once-in-a-lifetime” Centennial Celebration scheduled for Sept. 18 also was postponed.

A Pro Football Hall of Fame spokesman confirmed the September ceremony — which was to induct the 10 seniors — Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle — also was postponed.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold a ceremony in Canton related to the Centennial of the NFL on Sept. 17 in conjunction with the Browns-Bengals game in Cleveland that night. However, it will include no inductions.

All 20 of the inductees into the Centennial Class of 2020 tentatively are set to be enshrined Aug. 7, 2021, with the still-to-be-determined Class of 2021 inducted the following day.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will have to figure out how to force inductees to adhere to the speech time limits or the ceremony for the Class of 2020 could go all the way until the Class of 2021 induction ceremony starts.

The Class of 2020 includes the five modern-era players — Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu — the two coaches — Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson — and the three contributors — Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young — in addition to the 10 seniors.