Hall of Fame announces 2020 and 2021 classes will be enshrined together

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced that this year’s Hall of Fame Game and enshrinement ceremony have been canceled, with the Class of 2020 now being enshrined alongside the class of 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led the Hall of Fame to cancel this year’s event, and so the 2021 ceremony will be an enormous occasion featuring this year’s larger-than-normal class to celebrate the league’s 100th season, plus a new Hall of Fame class that will be chosen in February of 2021.

“The health and safety of our Hall of Famers, fans and volunteers who make Enshrinement Week so special remains our top priority,” Hall of Fame President David Baker said. “The Hall will honor the Centennial Class of 2020 next August, along with what promises to be an equally spectacular Class of 2021, as part of a multi-day celebration of football with an atmosphere that will deliver for fans ‘Twice the Fun in ’21.’”

The Steelers and Cowboys will play in the Hall of Fame Game on August 5, 2021. The two teams had been scheduled to play in this year’s Hall of Fame Game, which already sold out. Ticket holders can either use their tickets for next year’s game or request a refund.