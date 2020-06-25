Jets expect big jump in Quinnen Williams’ second season

Getty Images

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is headed to court on July 23 to deal with his March arrest for having a gun in his carry-on luggage at LaGuardia Airport in New York and a resolution to the case would leave nothing looming over Williams’ head when training camp starts a few days later.

Williams was the third overall pick last year and went on to start nine of the 13 games that he played as a rookie. He had 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks in those appearances, which is far less production than defensive coordinator Gregg Williams expects to see this time around.

During a Thursday conference call, Williams said an ankle injury made more of an impact than many people realized. With better health, he sees better things coming for the young defensive lineman.

“I think people are going to see a big jump in his production and in his play,” Williams said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post.

The Jets have gotten relatively little reward from their early-round draft investments in recent years. Williams making the kind of leap that his coach believes is coming would be a welcome change on that front.