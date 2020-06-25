Jets expecting “challenge” when it comes to putting offensive line together

Getty Images

The Jets offensive line was much-maligned during the 2019 season and they spent a portion of the offseason bringing in players they hope can improve the situation this year.

George Fant, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten and Josh Andrews all signed as free agents and the Jets used their first-round pick on tackle Mekhi Becton. They also drafted guard Cameron Clark in the fourth round to go along with the returning Alex Lewis, Brian Winters, Chuma Edoga and Jonotthan Harrison, so there are a lot of pieces to fit into the puzzle.

On a Wednesday conference call, offensive line coach Frank Pollack said he doesn’t expect that to be an easy process but that the team will do whatever it takes to get the right group in place.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Pollack said, via the New York Post. “It’s the same challenge everyone’s got, though, around the league. We’re on equal footing from that regard. If we have to do stuff from an extra standpoint whether it’s before practice, after practice, whether it’s walk-throughs, meetings, that’s what we’re going to have to do.”

The process will be an easier one if Becton proves to be the right answer at left tackle. Pollack said every rookie has “a lot to learn,” but he likes what he’s seen from Becton from a distance while waiting for his first chance to coach him on the field.