Kevin Stefanski “comfortable being uncomfortable” in whatever 2020 brings

Getty Images

The NFL and its teams, players and coaches are unsure about what the fall will bring.

The league announced Thursday that it plans to start training camp on time next month, with rookies and selected players allowed to show up before the July 28 opening.

Coaches are preparing for the unexpected.

“I’m comfortable being uncomfortable so whatever comes our way, we will be ready,‘’ Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “If we hear otherwise, we’ll be ready to pivot.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh last week called the NFL’s proposed coronvirus protocols “humanly impossible.” Harbaugh’s point was social distancing in a contact sport isn’t compatible.

Stefanski was asked if he agrees with his fellow AFC North coach. The first-year head coach was more diplomatic.

“I know this, whatever the rules are, I am ready to abide by them and adhere to them,‘’ Stefanski said. “I don’t know what it’s going to look like. I know what our rules are right now in our safe return to work and being in my office right now. I have my door closed so I can have my mask off. We have stairways that go up and stairways that go down. Credit to our whole group here who have really done a nice job of making this a safe environment. Whatever the protocols are that the league agrees on and puts out, we will be ready to roll.”