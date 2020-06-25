Kevin Stefanski wants Baker Mayfield to “stay safe” during break

Getty Images

With Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady willing to flout the rules — or at least the NFLPA’s suggestion that players not gather for workouts — the question becomes how many other quarterbacks are willing to follow suit.

As it pertains to Baker Mayfield, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tried to walk a fine line, while stopping well short of endorsing any such a move.

“I’ll talk to those guys,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “It’s their offseason. We can’t really direct them to do anything, football-wise in this break.

“I’ll talk to them, and reiterate that I want those guys to stay safe.”

Mayfield worked out with some teammates in Texas in May, and Texas is among the states going through the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 at the moment (along with Florida, Tom).

While it’s counter-intuitive for coaches to steer players away from extra work, the emphasis on public health would suggest that waiting for training camp is the safest option.