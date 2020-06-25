Malcolm Jenkins: Returning to play on “trust system” puts us at risk

Posted by Josh Alper on June 25, 2020
The NFL organized a video conference with team owners on Thursday to discuss, among other topics, the preparations for the 2020 season.

Those preparations, particularly the ones having to do with controlling the spread of COVID-19, have been a frequent topic of conversation this offseason. Coaches have wondered how football can be practiced and played amid protocols calling for social distancing and Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins raised other concerns on CNN Thursday.

Unlike the NBA, the NFL is not going to be locking players, coaches and others in a “bubble” while trying to play this year. Jenkins noted that increases interactions with people outside of teams and creates other considerations for those needed to make the season happen.

“We kinda end up being on this trust system. The honor system, where we just have to kind of hope that people are social distancing and things like that. And that puts all of us at risk,” Jenkins said. “Not only us as players and who’s in the building, but when you go home to your families. I have parents who I don’t want to get sick. Until we get to the point where we have protocols in place and until we get to a place as a country where we feel safe doing it, we have to understand that football is a nonessential business and so we don’t need to do it. So the risk, you know, has to be really eliminated before we, before I would feel comfortable with going back.”

The risk of contracting COVID-19 isn’t going to be completely eliminated by the time teams report to training camp next month and it’s likely to remain through the entire 2020 season comes to an end. That may cause some players to think twice about playing, but it hasn’t caused the league to veer from its plans to move forward with the season as scheduled.

13 responses to “Malcolm Jenkins: Returning to play on “trust system” puts us at risk

  1. There’s not going to be a continuation of the NBA season or NFL season, this virus is spreading like wildfire and we have no means to control it no matter how careful people are or how many masks we wear.

  5. “Or how many mask we wear”

    its spreading because of the selfish people who won’t wear a mask

    the way things are going covid19 will still be with us next year

  7. If Malcolm doesn’t want to play there would be no problem finding players who would gladly take his spot. Risk of a serious outcome from covid for his age group is very low. The NFL is a risky business even without covid.

  9. Yeah I dont see NHL, NBA, MLB actually starting or if they do, come close to finishing.
    In places like Florida, it is going insane. I live in Toronto, 3rd biggest city in US/Canada. The area around where I live is around 7 M, about the same population density as Florida. (Florida way bigger population, but about same density) The amount of cases here on a day to day versus Florida is astronomically higher factoring in population. (17M vs 7M) and we are just starting to open up slowly. There were over 5000 cases yesterday alone- we had less than 200 as a province yesterday. Unless they shut down like we did for about three months, it wont change. Compounding the issue is having players away from family for 16 weeks minimum, a lot of players at higher risk based on ethnicity and when guys start getting it, having 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th stringers in.. who wants to watch that?

  12. People who can’t be bothered to even wear a mask at a grocery store.

    What happens when Murica has no leadership.

  13. I am at work. With cases happening around me. As are the majority of us in the real world. Come to earth Malcolm. If you cant get out there and play football while the rest of us are trying to keep the economy going, then that says alot about your situation.

