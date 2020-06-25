Matt Rhule considering kneeling alongside players during national anthem

Getty Images

Panthers coach Matt Rhule is considering kneeling alongside players during the national anthem this season. Rhule said he wants to show support for the movement against racial injustice.

“I would consider anything as we move forward,” Rhule said Thursday on a video conference call, via Steve Reed of The Associated Press. “I’m supportive of the cause. I’m supportive of the movement. I’m supportive of social justice. I think for every person, coach or player, that will be a very personal decision. I think it has to be made at the right time and the right reason for everybody.”

Texans coach Bill O’Brien is the only head coach thus far to commit to kneeling alongside players during the national anthem. Rhule could do the same.

“I will support my players with whatever they do and then when the time comes I will really think deeply about what is the best thing for me and what is the best way I can show my support,” Rhule said.

The first-year NFL head coach said he will consult with players before making any decision about whether to protest social injustice and police brutality during the anthem.

“I think a lot of this has come from the players so I will wait to see what direction they are leaning, and then I will make my decision,” Rhule said.