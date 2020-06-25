Matt Rhule: Teddy Bridgewater’s got a “great arm”

Getty Images

Matt Rhule was asked Thursday about the “narrative” that Teddy Bridgewater lacks the arm strength to be a downfield passer.

While the Panthers believe Bridgewater has deep-ball accuracy, Rhule also indicated Joe Brady’s offense won’t ask Bridgewater to do that often.

“Teddy, for us, is exactly what we want,” Rhule said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “I think this offense in general, when you look at in New Orleans, that iteration of it, where Joe first learned it, is not necessarily a vertical, down-the-field passing game as much as it is a catch-and-run, underneath, matchup type passing game.

“You obviously have to be able to throw the ball downfield. Teddy’s got a great arm. I can remember he threw what I would call a launch route 48 yards down the right sideline to the 12-yard line against somebody. So he certainly has the arm strength to do it.”

Rhule named DJ Moore, Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel as “deep-play threats.”