Matthew Stafford working out with teammates

Getty Images

Tom Brady is ignoring the NFLPA’s recommendation that NFL players stop working out together to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In fact, the Buccaneers quarterback thumbed his nose at the suggestion with an Instagram post.

Brady, though, isn’t alone among NFL quarterbacks in open defiance of the recommendation.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is the latest, with the team even posting video from its official Twitter account.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, posted photos to her Instagram account Thursday.

The other players at the workout included Jamal Agnew, Jesse James and Nick Bawden.

It isn’t the first time Stafford has worked out with teammates.

But players clearly aren’t heeding NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer’s advice.

“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” Mayer wrote. “Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.

“We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.”