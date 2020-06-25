NFL executive Adolpho Birch joins the Titans

AP

Adolpho Birch, a long-time member of management at the league office, is leaving to work for one of the teams.

The Titans have announced that Birch will become the senior V.P. of business affairs and chief legal officer with his hometown team. He had served as the senior V.P. of labor policy and league affairs.

Birch’s father, A.A. Birch, Jr., was the first black chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court. A courthouse in Nashville is named after A.A. Birch, Jr.

Adolpho Birch will begin his role with the Titans next month.