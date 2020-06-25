NFL owners approve covering first few rows of seats at every stadium

Getty Images

NFL owners today approved the plan to cover the lower rows of seats closest to the field in every stadium.

The move will further protect players, coaches and team staff from COVID-19 exposure if fans are allowed, and it also will provide sponsorship opportunities.

A report Wednesday said the league would make the first six to eight rows in every stadium, including on-field suites, off limits to fans. Teams can place sponsor logos or messaging with team and league initiatives on the seat coverings.

It provides an opportunity for local sponsors to get camera-visible signage for the first time and will help teams defray pandemic-related revenue losses.

English Premier League teams repurposed empty seating sections for ads during return to play last week.