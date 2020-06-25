Odell Beckham “free and clear” for training camp

Getty Images

Videos of recent workouts make it look like Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s rehab from core muscle surgery this offseason has been a success and there’s further reason to think he’ll be ready to go when the Browns start camp next month.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talked about Beckham’s status during a conference call with reporters on Thursday and said that the plan is for him to work without any physical restrictions once camp is underway.

“He is free and clear,” Stefanski said.

Jarvis Landry also had surgery this offseason and Stefanski said that he also looks good in the workout videos that he’s seen, so it seems the Browns will have both of their top wideouts in the mix when they finally get to practice with their new head coach.