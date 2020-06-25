Owners discuss voter registration initiative

Getty Images

NFL owners are meeting by videoconference Thursday, and the first topic on the agenda was a voting education and registration initiative.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the league is working with the NFLPA and the Players Coalition and others on programs to encourage expansion and active participation in the democratic process.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has had conversations with players in recent weeks — particularly since they got his attention with a video which challenged him to do more than talk — and voting was a common theme for them.

And if the league delivers, it will be a significant step toward convincing players they’re serious about social issues that are important to them.