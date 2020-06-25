Packers Hall of Fame reopening Monday

Getty Images

The Packers Hall of Fame will reopen to visitors Monday, the team announced.

The museum closed March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will reopen with several new health and safety procedures and policies in place.

Among the precautions, the Packers are requiring masks for all visitors and staff inside the Atrium and Hall of Fame. Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the building and plexiglass barriers separate employees from customers at registers and points of contact.

Cleaning teams will ensure the space remains clean.

The museum will limit the number of visitors inside at one time, requiring guest registration for a specific entry time.

The Hall of Fame is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last scheduled entry time at 3:30 p.m. Each visitor will have a maximum of 90 minutes inside the building.