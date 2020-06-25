Paul Tagliabue: Hall of Fame delay is disappointing but understandable

Getty Images

Former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue was the most controversial member of the expanded 2020 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Now he won’t actually be inducted in 2020.

Tagliabue, who had been voted down multiple times by the regular selection committee before being chosen by the separate committee that convened for the NFL’s 100th season, said he’s disappointed he won’t get his moment in Canton just yet but supports the Hall of Fame’s decision.

“The delay is obviously disappointing but completely understandable,” Tagliabue told the Associated Press. “It’s always a great weekend, especially for football fans and family, coaches, colleagues who’ve been critical in our successes. But a big part of the weekend is meeting, greeting, photos and signing autographs for the thousands of fans. Not something that I’d want to do in the coronavirus environment.”

There’s little doubt that it was the right call, given the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. If this is all the NFL has to cancel this year, the league will have gotten very lucky.