Shaq Barrett: Still up in the air on signing franchise tag

Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Shaquil Barrett said back in March that he would play the upcoming season under the franchise tag if he had to.

While the deadline to sign tagged players to long-term contracts is approaching in three weeks, Barrett said his decision on signing the tag remains uncertain at the moment.

“It’s still up in the air right now, about 50-50,” Barrett said on NFL Network. “We’ll find out a little more information on Friday.”

Barrett didn’t give any further indication of what could be coming Friday. He could be planning to sign his tender then or could be anticipating a new contract offer to be sent over from the Buccaneers.

Barrett is one of just five tagged players yet to sign their tenders. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and Broncos safety Justin Simmons are the other four who have yet to sign.

The tender for the 2020 season for Barrett is worth $15.8 million. Barrett was handed the tag by Tampa Bay after setting a franchise record with 19.5 sacks for the team in his first season with the Buccaneers last year.