The Simms quarterback countdown, No. 1: Patrick Mahomes

We’ve counted them down from No. 40 to No. 1. And at No. 1 is a guy who likely will be at or close to No. 1 for all of his career.

The 2018 NFL MVP and the 2019 Super Bowl MVP, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best in the game.

He can do it all, and he does it all. Mahomes throws from any arm angle. He throws from any body position. He throws from the pocket. He throws on the run. He throws while backpedaling. He throws off either foot, or no feet. He throws with either hand. He throws without looking. He eventually may throw from behind the back.

And he keeps getting better.

So get used to seeing Mahomes at or near the top of this and any list of the best quarterbacks in football. Still only 24, he’s got plenty of years left — and he’ll have plenty of trophies, titles, and accolades by the time he’s done. Possibly including the best to ever do it.