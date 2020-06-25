The Simms quarterback countdown, No. 1: Patrick Mahomes

Posted by Mike Florio on June 25, 2020, 1:40 PM EDT
We’ve counted them down from No. 40 to No. 1. And at No. 1 is a guy who likely will be at or close to No. 1 for all of his career.

The 2018 NFL MVP and the 2019 Super Bowl MVP, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best in the game.

He can do it all, and he does it all. Mahomes throws from any arm angle. He throws from any body position. He throws from the pocket. He throws on the run. He throws while backpedaling. He throws off either foot, or no feet. He throws with either hand. He throws without looking. He eventually may throw from behind the back.

And he keeps getting better.

So get used to seeing Mahomes at or near the top of this and any list of the best quarterbacks in football. Still only 24, he’s got plenty of years left — and he’ll have plenty of trophies, titles, and accolades by the time he’s done. Possibly including the best to ever do it.

6 responses to “The Simms quarterback countdown, No. 1: Patrick Mahomes

  2. NOPE !!!! Drew Lock is #1 !!! Ok Ok I’m a diehard Broncos fan since time immemorial.. but I’ll give Mahomes his due though, He’s definitely the best (for now). Should be a fun year in the AFC West. Good luck to (my brother-in- Law’s team) KC and (my team) the Broncos. Oakland and SanDiego (yes that’s where they belong), can forget about it !!

  3. We’ll find out how good he is when his salary goes through the roof and he has less talent around him.

  4. The Best” ever? Let’s not put the cart before the horse. He is the best QB in 2020, no doubt. But he will have to throw for 70,000+ yrds, 600+ TDs and have 6 rings also.

  5. “NinersFan1973 says:
    June 25, 2020 at 1:47 pm
    Wow, what a bold choice… 🙂”

    At least he got one of the 40 right…

  6. The Best” ever? Let’s not put the cart before the horse. He is the best QB in 2020, no doubt. But he will have to throw for 70,000+ yrds, 600+ TDs and have 6 rings also.

    ===
    The rings are the only ones I’d say no to. Brady still isn’t the GOAT though. That being said just by default, assuming he stays healthy, he will probably play in a season or 2 of 18 game regular seasons. So most of his career will be 17 game seasons. Giving him, if he plays as long as Brady / Brees, a free extra 2 to 3 seasons just by the extra games he will play.

    The rules also aren’t going to suddenly slant heavily towards the defense so it will only keep getting easier for the offense. He will probably break 6000 yards in a season as well. Won’t be surprised if he breaks 60 TDs as well.

