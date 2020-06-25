The Simms quarterback top 40 countdown, No. 2: Russell Wilson

Posted by Mike Florio on June 25, 2020, 11:41 AM EDT
And then there were two. And there are two quarterbacks who currently are the best in the NFL.

One of them is no surprise (and you know who it is, don’t you?). The other will surprise many, because Russell Wilson — at No. 2 on the Chris Simms quarterback top 40 countdown — still doesn’t get the appreciation he deserves.

Simms and I looked at some of his work during Thursday’s PFT Live, and we tried to figure out why he’s not more widely regarded as one of the very best quarterbacks in football. One possibility is this: He makes it look so easy and he delivers great plays so quickly that we just don’t recognize how special his play is as it’s happening.

Players like Patrick Mahomes have an exciting, frenetic quality to the setup for his spectacular plays. There’s a hair-on-fire quality to his movements while being chased, capped with something unexpected, unusual, and highly effective. With Wilson, the shift from the collapse of the play that was called to the improvised play that saves the day happens quickly, sometimes in the blink of an eye. The walls begin to close in, and Wilson instinctively pivots away and delivers the ball with a release of underrated speed and precision before the panels of plaster, wood, and brick ever really moved.

The best way to understand it is to watch some of Wilson’s better plays, one after another after another. There’s rarely anything that moves the fan to the edge of the seat before Wilson has stepped up or stepped back or spun or twisted or turned and then delivered like a cobra strike a perfect pass to an open receiver.

It’s typically over almost before it even began, and it keeps people from realizing that Russell Wilson, with plenty years left in the tank, could end up being one of the all-time greats.

11 responses to “The Simms quarterback top 40 countdown, No. 2: Russell Wilson

  4. I think he’s already one of the all-time greats. One thing I didn’t see mentioned is Wilson’s durability. He’s never missed a game in his entire career. Not one. In fact I think he’s only missed two practices in his entire career. 8 years, playing the way he plays and he’s never missed a game. THAT is worth as much as his on field heroics.

    If he can continue to stay healthy for another 5 to 10 years he’ll likely be a first ballot guy.

  6. Re deadinbed says:
    June 25, 2020 at 11:59 am
    Fun fact. He was drafted to be the back up to Mike Glennon. Who?

    It was actually Matt Flynn. And he was drafted as competition, not a backup. He was given a legit chance by his coach to start and started week one when everyone said at the time Pete Carroll was crazy to do so.

  7. You shoulda handed off to Lynch Russell….forever to be the qb of a one year dynasty that literally gave away a Superbowl.

  9. First off when it comes to this, I’m biased to Wilson. As a Seahawks fan I’ve watched pretty much every play in his career. I think #2 is a pretty good place for him.

    So a couple of people have said he is overrated. Back that up! Is it Seahawks hate and jealousy? Even as a Hawks fan I can see an argument for Brees or Rodgers, Jackson etc. but to call Wilson overrated with nothing backing it up is just absured.

  10. While I’m not a Seattle fan, I’ve rooted for Wilson who is just an unbelievable player. I actually think Simms did a good job with this list.

  11. Russell had no playoff win since the Legion of Boom was dismantled by the Patriots then he lucked last year when he faced the depleted Eagles and Carson Wince. Otherwise he would still be winless.

