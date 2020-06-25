Tom Brady continues to lead Buccaneers workouts

Posted by Mike Florio on June 25, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
AP

Tom Brady has stacked three Super Bowl rings on each middle finger, and he continues to wave them at the NFL Players Association.

The NFLPA has recommended that players stop working out together, until training camp opens. Brady continues to work out with his Tampa Bay teammates, in defiance of that recommendation.

Kevin O’Donnell of FOX13 has posted new video of a group of Buccaneers players working out together. The group now includes receiver Mike Evans.

Brady has been unapologetic about the workouts, despite the NFLPA’s recommendation that they stop. Indeed, Brady has been flaunting it. At a time when mixed messages with political underpinning are confusing Americans as to proper behavior in a pandemic, Brady is only contributing to that.

Not that he’s trying to make a political statement. He just wants to win football games, ideally more games than the Patriots win. But he’s sending a not-so-subtle signal to those who believe that legitimate concerns about a virus that is still spreading, sickening, and killing Americans by the thousands are simply “fear porn” that they’re right, that people shouldn’t be worried, that people shouldn’t change their behavior, that people shouldn’t wear masks, and (as Brady is doing) that people should ignore recommendations of experts rooted in medical science.

14 responses to “Tom Brady continues to lead Buccaneers workouts

  1. Come this is not a surprise. Brady has always felt the rules are made to be broken by him and his team but everyone else needs to follow them.

  2. Selfish, desperate, mid-life crisis unfolding before our eyes.
    If the goal is to win one more Tommy, your chances are not good.

    By the time week 17 comes along, if we have a season, his legs and arm will be jelly.
    Father time has a perfect record

  3. Stop agitating against the GOAT. The NFLPA doesn’t have this authority. The GOAT does it His way. Don’t try to rock the GOAT.

    And how can you see how many rings are on his middle finger? The 283 diamonds in the Super Bowl LI ring alone would be blinding….

  5. Vasteelerfan says:
    June 25, 2020 at 10:44 am
    —–

    What specific rule is he breaking? He is getting his team prepared to compete and meanwhile Ben is laying on his couch eating potato chips

  8. Infected man, or whatever your name is – Tom Brady has already defied Father Time. You don’t get to trot out that “Father Time is undefeated” cliche when he threw up a middle finger to Father Time by throwing for 500 yards in the Super Bowl at 41yrs old. Just because you started to deprecate by 34 doesn’t mean you need to project

  9. Vasteelerfan says:
    June 25, 2020 at 10:44 am
    **************************************************************

    Brady is 9-3 versus the Steelers and 3-0 in the Playoffs. This is regardless of venue. 12-3. That’s an .800 winning percentage which is greater than his career winning percentage of .774, which is far and away the best in history. The only way Brady could improve on his winning percentage is to play the Steelers every Sunday. That’s the Steelers. Not the Bills, not the Jets, not the Dolphins. The Steelers. How’s that taste?

  10. Maybe there’s method to the madness. If they don’t get COVID, then they got a lot of extra practice that will help them be more in sync when (if) the season starts. if they do get COVID, and don’t die or suffer complications, then they’ve gotten it out of the way early and will be better off later when the (supposed) season is on and other teams are getting their first incidents of it.

    But at the same time it’s another step away from athletes as role models. “Hey kids, winning is more important than your heath or that of others.”

  11. Recommended is a “suggestion” and not a rule. You weigh the possible repercussions of your actions and make a decision…and live with the result. (Hypothetically)

