Tom Brady: “Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 25, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT
The man known for reciting “LFG” is now channeling FDR.

“Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself,” Brady posted on Instagram, with a photo of him drinking from a water bottle at Buccaneers workouts that he has organized.

It’s the latest act of open defiance from Brady, given that the NFL Players Association has recommended that no players work out together before training camp, explaining that the “goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.”

The NFLPA isn’t alone in that regard.

“The NFLPA and the NFL are in the same place,” NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills said on a Thursday conference call with reporters, specifically in response to a question from Ian Rapoport of the NFL regarding Brady’s workouts and his Great Depression-era message. Dr. Sills explained that the league hopes to have the “safest possible environment for all our constituents,” and he said that there is a shared risk but also a shared responsibility among players to keep themselves and household members as safe as possible.

This isn’t to pick on Brady. He’s hardly the only quarterback organizing workouts happening without the benefit of NFL/NFLPA protocols and oversight. But Brady is the best quarterback in league history, and he has been the most visible and discussed player in recent months. His words and actions have considerable influence, both on other players in the league and far beyond.

If Brady isn’t taking the threat of the coronavirus outbreak as seriously as he should, why should anyone else? That’s the heart of the problem, and either he doesn’t realize that or he just doesn’t care.

Moreover, it’s another example of the bizarre disconnect currently sweeping the nation regarding the appropriate response to a pandemic that has in recent weeks shown no signs of dying down or going away anytime soon. Brady obviously doesn’t care about any of that, and that’s his prerogative. He just needs to understand the impact that his message will have on others, whether it persuades people to become unconcerned about the situation or whether it gives those who are searching for evidence to support their own lack of concern a fairly strong plank on which to stand.

  1. He’s entitled to his opinion…but this is a bad look for his image. Florida is one of the states being hit the hardest and he’s openly mocking the threat.

  4. My brother in laws sister (healthy, in her late 20’s) was on a ventilator for over 20 days and it’s unlikely her lungs will ever be the same again. There is definitely something to fear

  5. Easy to say when you have millions and can get every type of corona test known to man and get preferential medical treatment if need be.

  7. Translated: “The only thing I fear is not being featured in the media every damn day.”

  9. Again, why BB walked and Kraft signed off on it. His leadership has been abysmal in recent years and this is another example.

    Beyond disappointing as a Pats diehard for 38 years. I never thought he would diva like this.

  10. Platitudes don’t generally protect against a rapidly spreading virus. Nor does a mindset of invulnerability. Especially in Florida. Irresponsible remarks like that embolden others to ignore scientific and medical advice. Our society as a whole will suffer from the hubris of Brady and others like him.

  12. Great men lead by example.

    If you’re afraid, stay home, let the real men take care of this. We always do.

  14. Also the Saints. You should fear the Saints…..and the Falcons you should fear the Falcons……oh ya and the Panthers you should certainly fear them as well.

  16. Resurgence in numbers being blamed on Spring Breakers from back in March. Nobody is saying a word about protests that occurred 20 days ago with thousands upon thousands of unmasked people standing shoulder to shoulder in heavily populated cities.

  19. Drew says:
    June 25, 2020 at 4:10 pm
    He’s entitled to his opinion…but this is a bad look for his image. Florida is one of the states being hit the hardest and he’s openly mocking the threat.

    ______________________________________________________________

    I have the misfortune to be a resident of Florida. Brady is hardly the only person in this godforsaken state that is not staying inside the house with a mask on his face. I’ve worked at home since a year before this whole Covid-19 situation began, so I’m used to staying in, but when I leave the house to get groceries, fast food, or whatever, I’m shocked at the number of people, even the elderly, not wearing masks. Where I live, I see most of my neighbors gathered in groups outside visiting, for the last few months now. I just keep my distance and wave hello, because Covid has provided me with a great excuse not to make pointless conversation with them. At least Brady is accomplishing something with his teammates. Not to mention the fact that neither the NFL nor the NFLPA are flat out forbidding this sort of activity. For that matter, neither is the governor of Florida, who is too busy trying to get the president to notice him, rather than do anything sensible.

  20. As a New England native, blessed with Brady and Belichick’s excellence for 20 years and reveling in every moment, I am genuinely pained to see TB at this low point. This isn’t simply one of those “football boys will be football boys” issues. He has the power to set examples, and if “No Excuses” in a real pandemic is your rallying cry, then that’s sad to see. That attitude spreads to others in different occupations, and contributes to the spread. Is this so hard to see? I suspect that I am not the only Patriots fan for whom this definitely puts TB few pegs downward on the admiration scale.

  21. ForWhomTheBellTrolls says: “Resurgence in numbers being blamed on Spring Breakers from back in March. Nobody is saying a word about protests that occurred 20 days ago with thousands upon thousands of unmasked people standing shoulder to shoulder in heavily populated cities.”
    ————————-

    Nice try. Statistics show Florida covid-19 cases skyrocketing to over 5,000 new cases in a DAY, while other states that ALSO held protests at steady numbers relative to before protests happened.

    So unless Florida protesters were doing something completely different than the protesters in all the other 49 states, your argument is invalid.

