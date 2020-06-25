Tom Brady to throwing coach: Football’s fun again

Getty Images

Tom Brady may or may not have found 2019 a difficult season. He may or may not have gotten worn down after 20 seasons in the same place with the same coach.

For sure, his final season in New England won’t rank among his favorites since the Patriots didn’t win the Super Bowl.

Now with a new team, and reunited with his favorite receiving target, Rob Gronkowski, Brady has been rejuvenated.

“I think the most fun texts we’ve had is when Gronk signed,” Tom House, Brady’s personal throwing coach said in a video chat with GQ Sports. “Tom texted me and said, ‘Football’s fun again.'”

House said he communicates with Brady once a week, evaluating Brady’s throwing motion.

“When he sends a video, I pretend like I’ve never seen it before, and he’ll either text me or leave me a voice mail and say, ‘Look, I just filmed about 20 throws. Have a look. Give me a shout if you see anything, or let’s talk this afternoon or tomorrow. And we’ll do it,'” House said. “We look at initially his timing and his kinetic sequencing, and then the throwing variables that most coaches would teach: balance and posture, stride and momentum, opposite and equal. And then the throwing variables that are quantified and specific to him. He’ll have his [screen] capture in front of him and I’ll say, ‘on your third throw to the left have a look at that, your front side flew open a bit. That’ll just be my eyes talking, and I’ll give him some of the cues that we use in his vocabulary for his teach. It’s just like being there, but we’re looking at video at the same time.”

The Buccaneers quarterback continues to work out with his receivers despite the NFLPA’s recommendation that players stop training together to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But he seems to be having fun doing it.