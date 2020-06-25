Getty Images

Of the top 20 quarterbacks in the Chris Simms top 40 countdown, only six have won Super Bowl rings — Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady.

So which quarterback will be the next to win his first ring?

Simms and I looked at the issue during Thursday’s PFT Live, drafting three each. Some are obvious, some aren’t. One has never started an NFL game.

Check out our list and put your own ideas below. And be sure to tune in for Friday’s PFT Live, the last before our three-week hiatus.