37 Clemson football players have tested positive

Getty Images

How fast can COVID-19 spread through a football team? If Clemson is any indication, very fast.

Clemson has already had 37 of its 120 players test positive this month, according to the Greenville News.

There is some good news: None of Clemson’s players have required hospitalization. Healthy young people often have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. Although responsible people do what they can to prevent getting themselves infected and therefore prevent infecting anyone else, some players may actually want to get the virus before the season in the hopes that the antibodies will protect them from getting sick during the season.

But the NFL has to be keeping an eye on the spread of the virus on college football teams and worrying about how the virus may spread in NFL training camps. It is going to be a significant challenge to keep players healthy when beginning the season during a pandemic.