49ers sign Brandon Aiyuk

Getty Images

The 49ers have both of their first-round picks under contract.

Shortly after word broke that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw agreed to a deal with the team, the 49ers officially announced it and added more news. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has also agreed to a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

The 49ers took Aiyuk with the 25th overall pick after trading up with the Vikings. He had core muscle surgery in April, but was part of workouts with other 49ers players earlier this month.

Aiyuk had 65 catches for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season at Arizona State.