49ers sign Javon Kinlaw

Getty Images

The 49ers’ first pick is in the fold.

Javon Kinlaw, a defensive tackle from South Carolina who went to San Francisco with the 14th overall pick in the draft, has signed his rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The salary slotting in the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement means it will be a guaranteed four-year contract worth $15.5 million, plus a fifth-year option.

Most 2020 draft picks remain unsigned after an offseason in which the pandemic kept players away from team facilities. Many teams are waiting until rookies can report to training camp before signing them. But the 49ers have signed most of their picks, and now they have their top pick done.