A message from the founder/CEO

PFT

In the early days of PFT, we blended football news with attempts at humor. Some of those attempts at humor were offensive. I regret having made the comments, and I am sorry.

As time passed, the website grew and evolved. I grew and evolved. Things that I believed were or could be humorous I no longer believed were or could be humorous. Before our partnership with NBC began 11 years ago, the website had grown and evolved past such misguided attempts at humor.

The growth and evolution of the website have taken us in other directions that make me proud. From the moment Colin Kaepernick first explained why he wasn’t standing for the national anthem, we argued aggressively for the rights of players to peacefully protest social injustice, we focused on the deeper reasons for the protests, we criticized the eventual shunning of Kaepernick by the NFL’s teams, and we exposed most if not all of the false narratives used to justify the ongoing shunning of Kaepernick. Following the murder of George Floyd, we became even more aggressive in advocating for true social justice, whether on the issue of police brutality committed against minorities, the effort to ensure the promise of equality to all, the importance of repairing Colin Kaepernick, or the name of the Washington NFL franchise.

Some want us to not address these issues, resulting in the recent focus on comments from the early days of the website.

The jokes made in the early days of the website definitely don’t reflect who I am today, what I believe, or how I have operated the website for the past dozen years. It was an effort to win cheap laughs and increase traffic, and for that I am sorry.