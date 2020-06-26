Adam Gase: Need to get Jamal Adams “back in the right spot”

Getty Images

Jets coach Adam Gase didn’t want to get into the specifics of his best football player trying to talk his way out of town.

In fact, he’s sounds like he’s hoping to talk him into coming back and making peace with the situation.

Via Brian Costello of the New York Post, Gase said during a videoconference that he had a good relationship with Adams, but such situations were a “tough part of the business.”

“We have to get to a place where we can get him back in the right spot and ready to go,” Gase said.

That’s similar to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams trying to reel Adams back into the boat, saying: “I want him to feel good about being here.”

Adams has been trying to speak a trade into existence, making a number of remarks on social media about leaving the Jets.

He has two years left on his contract, and wants a new one that would pay him something more closely resembling his value.