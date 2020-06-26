Chipotle promises investigation after Darius Leonard says he was racially profiled

Getty Images

The CEO of Chipotle has promised an investigation after Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said he was racially profiled at a restaurant in Florence, South Carolina.

Leonard said on Instagram he and four others, all people of color, were having a meal when the Chipotle manager approached his table with a “terrible attitude” and was “very disrespectful,” telling them that another customer had complained about them. Leonard said he was then kicked out.

“That’s what being black in America is right now,” Leonard said. “Us not even doing anything wrong, going out to eat with your family, just trying to spend a little bit of quality time, and you can’t even enjoying eating anymore.”

After Leonard’s post got attention on social media, Chipotle released a statement from its CEO vowing to take the matter seriously.

“We are currently investigating the incident involving Darius Leonard in Florence, South Carolina,” Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said. “We have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind and we have suspended our manager while we conduct a thorough investigation. I’ve personally reached out to Darius and I’m committed to ensuring the appropriate action is taken once the investigation concludes.”

The 24-year-old Leonard was born and raised in South Carolina. He is a Pro Bowler heading into his third season with the Colts.