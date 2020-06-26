Chris Jones, Chiefs remain at stalemate in contract talks

Getty Images

Chris Jones and the Chiefs are where they were a month ago in contract talks: Nowhere.

In fact, James Palmer of NFL Media used the same phrase Friday that Jeremy Fowler of ESPN used a month ago. There is “not much traction” on a long-term deal for the pass rusher.

The Chiefs want Jones with them long term, but COVID has created uncertainty with the salary cap for 2021, and according to Palmer, some clarity from the league before July 15 could help. That’s the deadline the team faces to get a contract completed or Jones will play 2020 under the one-year franchise tag.

The Chiefs tagged Jones on March 16, and he has not signed the $16.1 million franchise tender.

Jones, who turns 26 next week, has 33 sacks and seven forced fumbles in four seasons in Kansas City. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2019.