Cliff Harris can wait another year for the Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Cliff Harris, who played for the Cowboys from 1970 to 1979, was finally selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. But he won’t get in until next year.

Harris and the rest of the Class of 2020 won’t be enshrined until 2021 after this week’s decision to delay the ceremony because of COVID-19. But Harris says he’s waited long enough that one more year won’t be a problem.

“At my age, every year is precious for me these days,” Harris said. “And it’s an incredible position to be in. . . . The world will be stabilized next year, hopefully. I know with everything that’s going on here, with the whole world in turmoil, right now I know it will be better next year. I feel like it. There will be peace, hopefully, and I want that to happen.”

The 71-year-old Harris says he’s just glad to know he was selected.

“I’m happy to be going into the Hall of Fame,” Harris said. “I’m elated. It’s just incredible. It’s beyond my belief that I made it. So [the postponement], it’s like football, it’s like life. You’ve got to adjust to the situation and whatever that is and make the best of it. That’s the way I look at it.”

Now he has more than a full year to plan for next August’s enshrinement ceremony.