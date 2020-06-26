Drew Brees sponsoring Black College Hall of Fame event

Getty Images

When Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized multiple times for his “disrespecting the flag” comments, he said he wanted to be part of the solution.

He’s writing a check to sponsor an event which could be a step along that path.

Via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Brees and his wife, Brittany, will be the presenting sponsors of the Black College Football Hall of Fame’s “The Road to Equality” event next month.

After the initial remarks set off a firestorm of controversy, both Brees and his wife apologized, and promised to do their part to be allies for the Black community.

The event, which will be streamed July 15, will honor the legacy of historically Black colleges.

“Our goal for this meaningful event is to engage in the national discussion on social justice by sharing the history of Black college football and its impact on civil rights,” executive director Marques Fitch said. “It is also intended to be a platform to raise funds and awareness for HBCU football programs and the Black College Football Hall of Fame.”

The event will be hosted by NFL Network’s Steve Wyche and CBS’ Charles Davis.