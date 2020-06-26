Ezekiel Elliott sued over alleged dog attack

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 26, 2020, 9:05 AM EDT
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is facing a lawsuit from a woman who says his three dogs attacked her while she was on his property to clean his pool.

The woman says Elliott’s three dogs all bit her on March 11, with a Rottweiler dragging her by her arm while two bulldogs bit her legs. She says she needed surgery for her arm injury and will likely be scarred for life, and she still has both physical and mental pain.

According to the lawsuit, Elliott’s dog previously bit another pool cleaner.

Elliott’s attorney, Frank Salzano, told TMZ.com, “Ezekiel was in no way negligent in connection with the alleged incident and intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit.”

Elliott is not the only Cowboy to face such allegations: Dak Prescott agreed last year to remove his dog from Frisco, Texas, city limits after the dog bit a woman, causing her to lose a finger.

  3. these are the guys you are willing to pay multi millions to JJ? Further proof that character has no bearing in determining anything in this world, so don’t listen to your parents, don’t listen to your pastor, priest, imam, , rabbi or whatever, just make sure you are good at sports, or have no conscience and therefore no problem with stealing money from people, like the banks, stocks, politicians, corps etc. do- then you can do whatever and get away with it- sad that, and becoming sadder when people like that are “leading” the country (down the drain)

  4. Why do the dumbest people always need to have the most dangerous dogs? Akitas, pit bulls, Rottweilers etc.

  5. Elliot would be better off just settling out of court.

    One photo of the bite marks to the jury and the trial is over.

  6. Dak’s dog bit off a woman’s finger??

    And then he agreed to remove his dog from city limits?? Alive??

    There must be waaaayyyy more to that story.

  8. Were these the same dogs that he agreed to have removed?

    If Yes, then doesn’t that increase the damages he has to pay?

    If No, then how come he ends up with so many biting dogs? At some point you can’t blame the breed, you have to blame the owner.

    If you have dogs that are aggressive, you should keep them locked up when having people over.

    The sad thing is I’ll bet little comes from this. He probably has insurance. There won’t be any penalty for stupidity or negligence.

  9. Elliot may be a great RB but he has a pattern of making poor decisions. Something tells me he may AB himself out of the league prematurely.

