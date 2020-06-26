Ezekiel Elliott sued over alleged dog attack

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is facing a lawsuit from a woman who says his three dogs attacked her while she was on his property to clean his pool.

The woman says Elliott’s three dogs all bit her on March 11, with a Rottweiler dragging her by her arm while two bulldogs bit her legs. She says she needed surgery for her arm injury and will likely be scarred for life, and she still has both physical and mental pain.

According to the lawsuit, Elliott’s dog previously bit another pool cleaner.

Elliott’s attorney, Frank Salzano, told TMZ.com, “Ezekiel was in no way negligent in connection with the alleged incident and intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit.”

Elliott is not the only Cowboy to face such allegations: Dak Prescott agreed last year to remove his dog from Frisco, Texas, city limits after the dog bit a woman, causing her to lose a finger.