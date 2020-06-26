Gayle Benson to change name of Dixie Brewery

Getty Images

At least one NFL owner is willing to change the name of a long-standing and beloved brand in the face of societal pressure and a desire to be inclusive.

Saints owner Gayle Benson just announced in a statement that they’re changing the name of Dixie Brewery and all Dixie-branded products.

Benson and her late husband Tom bought the brewery — which has been in business more than 110 years — in 2017. They initially kept the name out of a stated desire to restore a local brand, but acknowledged that times have changed.

“We recognize, however, that our nation and community are currently engaged in critical conversations about racism and systemic social issues that have caused immeasurable pain and oppression of our black and brown communities,” she said in a statement. “As New Orleans, and our country, continue to evolve we find it necessary to reflect on the role our brewery can play in making our home more united, strong and resilient for future generations.

“As a result, we and our partners are committed to once again engaging in conversations with our neighbors, leaders and others to ensure that our brewery continues to be a business and brand our entire community feels represents them well and that they are proud to have as part of our culture.

“With inclusive input from all of our community stakeholders, we are preparing to change the name of our brewery and products that carry the Dixie brand and these conversations will determine what brand will best represent our culture and community.

“We look forward to listening, learning and making sure that our brewery fulfills its promise of uniting, inspiring and leading all in our community.”

It’s a novel concept, listening to customers, and make a conscious decision to no longer name your product after a dated reference which offends some portion of them.