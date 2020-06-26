If teams are interested in Colin Kaepernick, they’re not expressing it to him

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Mike Silver of NFL Network said that multiple teams have interest in quarterback Colin Kaepernick. That may be the case; however, no one has reached out to Kaepernick’s camp to gather information or to do anything to suggest that interest exists.

It’s possible teams are interested. It’s possible they’re waiting until training camp approaches before making a move. It’s possible.

It’s also possible that if there’s interest it ultimately won’t be acted upon, if by late July the effort to agitate for Kaepernick’s return to the NFL has subsided.

Regardless, it’s one thing to express interest to a reporter or to anyone else who, you know, isn’t the person in whom a team has interest. It’s quite another to actually express the interest to the person in whom the interest exists. If/when that ever happens, that will be significant.

It hasn’t happened yet.