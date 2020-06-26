Jets coaches say Frank Gore is already making his presence felt

Getty Images

Frank Gore has not yet played a game as a Jet, but his coaches are already glad to have him.

Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters today that Gore’s leadership has been on full display even in the team’s Zoom meetings, where Gore has shown the same kind of leadership that made Gase love coaching in Miami.

Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains also praised Gore for the way he’s making clear that he wants to keep getting better, even at age 37.

“Oh, my gosh, I could go on for a long time,” Loggains said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “This guy has the ultimate chip on his shoulder.”

Gore may have lost a step, but the Jets still think he has something to contribute on the field. And a lot to contribute off the field.