National Congress of American Indians calls on Washington players to speak out

Posted by Mike Florio on June 26, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT
Getty Images

External pressure is building on the Washington franchise to change its name. The National Congress of American Indians hopes to create internal pressure for change.

Via Washingtonian.com, NCAI president Fawn Sharp made a direct plea for players on the team to initiate the push to replace the dictionary-defined slur.

“I am calling for members of the NFL franchise in Washington, D.C., to rise to the occasion and become heroes,” Sharp and Matthew Randazzo V write. “All I ask is that you state the unequivocal moral truth: just as you would never play for the Washington [insert any other racial slur], you will no longer play for any team branded with a racial slur against Native Americans.

“As long as that team name stands, players of conscience should sit at home rather than wear the NFL equivalent of the Confederate flag.

“Who is brave enough to walk out of the locker room of Washington, D.C.’s National Football League franchise and into the history books?

“What athlete is bold enough, selfless enough to say that he will sacrifice his own well-being to stand up for the millions of Native Americans, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, that are everyday insulted and dehumanized by his employers’ brand name racial slur?”

Although the franchise is short on superstars, the team has several players who could move the needle when it comes to changing the name. From Adrian Peterson to Ryan Kerrigan to Dwayne Haskins to rookie Chase Young, a comment from any of them would resonate, loudly. Regardless of who it is that takes a stand, Sharp and Randazzo issues a general plea to all players “to add their names to those of Muhammad Ali and Colin Kaepernick, who exchanged transient athletic stardom for historic glory.”

With the NFL saying and doing nothing and the team saying and doing nothing (other than erasing the name and legacy of George Preston Marshall from existence), maybe the only ones who can make it happen are the players. Sharp wants them to refuse to play; a good first step would be to simply stand up and say, “This name needs to go.”

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “National Congress of American Indians calls on Washington players to speak out

  2. It’s long past time to change the racist name of the Washington team. Get it done, or be prepared to suffer the growing backlash from an increasingly race-conscious public.

  3. If we speak up for Black Lives Matter then we should speak up for our Native American brothers.

  4. From a financial standpoint if they changed the name they would make a fortune in new jerseys and other paraphenalia.

  5. So sports franchises name their teams after something they are ashamed of or are making fun of? Please. It’s a sign of respect that heard many Native Americans say they are honored by.

  6. Wait. I thought native Americans had no trouble with the name. Hasn’t the team and their fans been saying this for years? Guess it was all a lie huh.

  8. When George Preston Marshall named the team in 1937, he wasn’t trying to honor anyone. He was just being his own racist self.

    Personally, I stand with #71 Charles Mann who said back in the 80’s that it was about the same as naming the team the Washington N-words.

  9. First, the team name is LITERALLY, not figuratively or colloquially or debatably, but literally named after a physical racial characteristic, in this case the color of their skin. I mean how much more literal do we need to be for that to sink through some bony heads?! Would we have the Washington Darkies? The Washington Slanteyes? Come ON, people!

    Second, I said this the other day and I’ll say it again. Those here ignorant enough to yap about how it’s not derogatory, go on a reservation and start calling guys redskins. I double dare ya. Hint: they’ll be digging a shallow grave for you out in the desert somewhere.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.