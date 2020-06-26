NBA announces 16 of 302 tested players are positive for COVID-19

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 26, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT
As America’s major pro sports leagues try to figure out a way to play their seasons, the NBA took an important step this week by testing most of its players.

The NBA announced today that it tested 302 players for COVID-19 this week, and 16 of those tests came back positive.

That means a little over 5 percent of the players tested currently have the virus. In the NFL, with 32 teams each having 90-player training camp rosters, if 5 percent of all players have the virus, that would be more than 100 players with the virus.

The NBA says all players who tested positive will self-isolate until they’ve been cleared. The NFL similarly plans to test players and have them isolate. Questions still remain about how feasible it will be to have players practicing together without the virus rapidly spreading through a locker room, but the NFL is planning to open training camps in a month and find out if it’s doable.

