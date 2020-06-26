Owners to hear revised proposal rewarding teams for developing minorities

Getty Images

The proposed Rooney Rule enhancements that would reward teams for identifying and developing minority coaches and executives is not dead. The Competition Committee hopes to present a revised proposal at the league’s fall meeting in October, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Competition Committee continues to gather feedback from clubs and external experts, according to Pelissero.

But the resolution, which was tabled during the May meeting to seek “other ideas that [would] make it more effective,” is alive for the next hiring cycle.

Rather than specific draft-pick enhancement for hiring a minority coach or General Manager, as originally proposed, any effort to make draft-pick currency available under the Rooney Rule is expected to reflect compensation for teams that develop minority coaches and lose them to other teams.

The league already has expanded the provisions of the Rooney Rule to require teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coaching jobs, at least one minority candidate for any of the three coordinator positions and at least one external minority candidate for the senior football operations or General Manager jobs.