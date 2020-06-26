Stephen Ross commits another $13 million to combat racism

Getty Images

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who founded the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE), has made an additional long-term funding commitment to combat systemic racism.

He will donate $13 million over four years, bringing his total commitment to $30 million since establishing RISE in 2015.

RISE as empowered more than 110 sports partners and 12,000 students, athletes, coaches and staff at all levels with the tools to be leaders in eliminating racial discrimination, championing social justice and improving race relations.

“Growing up in Detroit, I saw firsthand what racism did to tear apart our community, destroy lives and further inequality. I started RISE based on the belief that our nation must address the scourge of racism directly to achieve true unity,” Ross said. “Now more than ever, our mission and the need for this work is clear.”