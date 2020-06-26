Stephen Ross commits another $13 million to combat racism

Posted by Charean Williams on June 26, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who founded the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE), has made an additional long-term funding commitment to combat systemic racism.

He will donate $13 million over four years, bringing his total commitment to $30 million since establishing RISE in 2015.

RISE as empowered more than 110 sports partners and 12,000 students, athletes, coaches and staff at all levels with the tools to be leaders in eliminating racial discrimination, championing social justice and improving race relations.

“Growing up in Detroit, I saw firsthand what racism did to tear apart our community, destroy lives and further inequality. I started RISE based on the belief that our nation must address the scourge of racism directly to achieve true unity,” Ross said. “Now more than ever, our mission and the need for this work is clear.”

  1. That’s ALOT of money. It would be great if what it was, or will be, spent on is TRANSPARENT to the public. How will this money help…and who?

  2. Nice, but a total waste of money. The United States must become competitive like we used to be. We used to be proud to have the number one public education system in the world, and then some politicians, who figured they’d have more success at the polls with uneducated voters, decided to make public education an enemy. Now we’re paying the piper. We need to educate our people, and then it will take a couple generations to begin to end systematic racism. Nothing is changing overnight. It isn’t the white people’s fault. We’ve been brought up in the same system. We were born into it, and its all we’ve ever known. Don’t let politicians convince you that your kids are better off uneducated and on welfare (and I’m talking about white kids). So we’re not attacking the problem. It’s like we went to see the doctor for a broken leg, and he’s working on our arm. Don’t be shocked when the broken leg doesn’t heal. If you see a politician trying to cut education funding, you’re looking at pure evil.

  3. All these people speaking out, Don’t want your money, no matter how many millions, they (we) want EQUALITY.

