Browns undecided on who will call plays

The Browns’ new coaching staff has not yet settled on a play caller.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he’ll decide at some point during the preseason whether he or offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will be the primary play caller.

“That really remains to be seen,” he said. “I’d like to get everybody back in the building, get out there practicing and get together before we make that decision. That decision will be made before September 13, I promise you that.”

Stefanski was the Vikings’ offensive coordinator last season and will surely play a very heavy role in crafting the offense, but as a first-year head coach, Stefanski may feel that he needs to have a hand in everything on game days, and that he’ll be better off if Van Pelt is managing the offense.