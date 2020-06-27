Emanuel Hall tore Achilles while working out

Getty Images

Washington receiver Emanuel Hall will miss the 2020 season after tearing his Achilles.

Hall, who was injured while working out last month, posted the news on Instagram.

“So for those that don’t know, about a month ago while running routes and getting ready for training camp, I tore my Achilles,” Hall wrote. “I have never second guessed what I want for my life. I fell in love with this game at 7 years old and have been obsessed every since. One thing I have learned in the past two years is that perception is everything. If you have your mind right, it will always take your life from point A to point B. Even though this is a major setback, I’m going to bounce back. I’m determined. I want to thank all the people who have supported my career ever since I stepped on the field. Just know I’m working. #HTTR”

Hall joined Washington’s practice squad last December after previous stints with the Bears and Bucs.

He has never appeared in a regular-season game.