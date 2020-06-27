Former Bucs assistant coach/GM Phil Krueger dies at 90

Getty Images

Phil Krueger, who served on the first coaching staff in Buccaneers history and later was the team’s first General Manager, died at his home Monday, The Associated Press reports. Krueger was 90.

Krueger spent five years on the Bucs coaching staff before joining the front office. He was hired as the team’s first General Manager in 1991.

Krueger served only one season as G.M.

He was twice a head coach, spending two years leading Fresno State and three at Utah State. Krueger was 31-22.

Krueger followed John McKay, whom he had coached under at USC for five years, to the Bucs. He coached the offensive backfield in the Bucs’ inaugural season of 1976.

Krueger coached linebackers and special teams before moving to the front office.

He coached with Joe Gibbs in his career at USC and Tampa Bay.

“I have a lot of great memories from being on the same coaching staff with Phil,” Gibbs told The Associated Press. “He was very bright. A sharp guy with a great sense of humor. He was one of those guys that you always enjoyed being around.”

After leaving the Bucs, Krueger moved to South Florida, finishing his career as a consultant to a pro team in Tokyo, the Kajima Deers, for three years.