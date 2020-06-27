Jim Kiick’s family donates brain for CTE analysis

Getty Images

The family of Jim Kiick, who recently died at the age of 73, will be donating his brain for CTE research.

Via CBSSports.com, Kiick’s daughter Allie has announced that the decision on Friday.

A professional tennis player, Allie Kiick said that the family knows that her father “would’ve wanted to play a part in finding a cure for CTE,” and that “now he will.”

CTE cannot be diagnosed in living patients. Many brains of former football players that have been analyzed by scientists have resulted in a finding that the player suffered from Chronic Traumatic Encephelopathy.

Kiick was a member of the Dolphins teams that won Super Bowl championships in 1972 and 1973.