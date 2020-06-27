Kenny Stills unimpressed with Stephen Ross donation

Getty Images

Last year, then-Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills criticized Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for supporting President Trump’s re-election campaign while claiming to support racial justice initiatives. Three weeks after that criticism Stills was traded to the Texans, but Stills has more to say about Ross’s political activities.

Responding to the news that Ross has pledged $13 million to the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, Stills noted that giving money to his own foundation, which reduces his own tax burden, isn’t exactly a huge sacrifice.

“Donation to his non profit = Tax write off,” Stills wrote on Twitter.

Ross has said he supports Trump on some issues and disagrees with him on others, but he has never really detailed how he can square his support for Trump with his claimed support for racial equality. Stills, for one, is skeptical of Ross’s motives.