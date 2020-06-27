Von Miller’s pass-rush summit goes virtual

Getty Images

At a time when plenty of NFL quarterbacks are defying the medical advice of the league and the union to not participate in on-field workouts together before training camp, the guys who get paid to chase them around are heeding the recommendations.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP and still one of the finest pass rushers in the league, hosted his annual pass-rush summit on Thursday, in virtual fashion.

Via Lindsey Wisniewski of NBC Sports Northwest, Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux joined the session, which also included Miller, Buccaneers defensive end Shaquil Barrett, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones, Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell, Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstread, Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Others who were expected to participate include Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

Some have questioned whether it makes sense for pass rushers from different teams to share the tricks of the trade, especially since some of the players benefiting from Miller’s summit will potentially become better equipped to chase down and sack Miller’s quarterback, Drew Lock. Last year, offensive linemen conducted their own get together, aimed at helping them do a better job of protecting their quarterbacks.

Regardless, it was wise and prudent for Miller and company to do it via videoconference this year, setting the right kind of example for plenty of people who are influenced by the words and deeds of professional athletes at a delicate and, for many, dangerous time.